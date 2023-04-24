Deborah Beck, a longtime member of the Claxton community, passed away on April 20, 2023, at the age of 74. She was born and raised in Hamtramck, MI, and moved to Claxton over 30 years ago, where she fell in love with the community. Deborah was a hardworking and dedicated employee at Rotary Corp, where she spent many years before retiring. She was passionate about taking care of her lawn and enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially when she was cutting her grass or planting flowers in her garden. When she wasn’t outside, she enjoyed watching her favorite shows, including Matt Dillon, Father Brown, and Bob Ross. She often dreamed of painting one of his masterpieces one day. Additionally, Deborah loved music and dancing, and her pets were some of her closest companions. Her two dogs, Sweetie and Peanut, and her pot belly pig, Wilbur, brought her endless joy and love. Deborah was a loving and caring person, but she had a strong and assertive personality. She was smart, confident, and had a great sense of humor, which she always shared with those around her. She took pride in everything she did and always made sure she looked her best. Deborah is survived by her three loving daughters, Candace Pointe, Kelly (Lon) Hudson, and Renee (Brian) King, who were the light of her life. She also leaves behind three beautiful grandchildren, Savannah, McKennah, and Brayden, whom she adored and was so proud of. Her memory will be cherished by her family, friends, and all who knew her. Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Beck family.