Deborah Rena ‘Deb’ Rogers, 53, passed away at St. Joseph Hospital in Savannah. She was a native of Trutlen County and lived most of her life in Evans County. Deb was a member of Claxton First United Methodist Church and a volunteer member of the Red Cross. She became an LPN because she loved taking care of people and loved her dog Jasmine and was very devoted to her family. She was preceded in death by her father, William Harold Rogers, Jr.; a great-nephew, Camden Kirkland. Surviving are her mother, Connie Rogers; sister, Connie Sue Rogers; brothers, John Rogers and Harold (Bridgett) Rogers, all of Claxton; niece, Brittany Rogers; nephew, William Rogers; aunts, Laverne Crosby of Claxton, Hilda and Sam Farrow of Savannah and Betty Rogers of McRae; uncle, Theron and Tarry Rogers of Florida. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 4, at 11 a.m. at Brewton Cemetery. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Evans County C.A.R.E.S., P.O. Box 186, Claxton, Ga. 30417 or Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.