Debra ‘Debbie’ Johnson Anderson, born March 21, 1964, passed away , November 26, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and cherished memories. A graduate of the class of 1982, Debbie was a vibrant, fun-loving soul who could light up any room with her humor and infectious spirit. If you knew her, you couldn’t help but love her. Debbie had a deep passion for gardening, finding joy in planting flowers and creating beautiful spaces that reflected her colorful personality. She was also a music enthusiast, with a special love for the Eagles and The Rolling Stones. Their timeless songs were the soundtrack to her life, bringing her happiness and peace. Debbie’s laughter, kindness, and zest for life will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her. She leaves behind a garden of memories that will continue to bloom in the hearts of her loved ones forever. She is preceded in death by her father, Charlie ‘Big Mike’ Johnson; and brother, Charlie ‘Little Mike’ Johnson. Surviving are her mother, Donna Johnson of Claxton; daughter, KayLeigh (Tim) Davis of Claxton;grandson, Charlie Davis; sister, Angela (Rex) Malcom of Palmer, AK.; nephew, Eli Malcom, and niece, Kate Malcom; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 4, 1:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. A memorial services will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.