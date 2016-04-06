Dedication of Veterans Highway

Evans County will hold a Veterans Memorial Highway dedicaiton on Nov., 8, at 2:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

Three signs will be erected at intervals along the route. Two of the signs will be in place before Thursday’s ceremony. One will be on display in the Bellville Methodist Church, to be installed following the dedication.

Guest speaker at the event will be Colonel Jason A. Wolter, Garrison Commander for Ft. Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield. GDOT State Transportation Board member Don Grantham will also attend.