Demolition of former school nears completion

Final adjustments being made to design of new Claxton Police Department building

Demolition of the former ‘flat top’ school building located at the corner of Highway 280 and North College Street is scheduled for completion next week. Once demolition and site preparation are complete, a new Claxton Police Department building will be constructed on the approximate 6-acre lot.

A private donor – who wishes to remain anonymous at this time – has committed to fund the project…

…City officials are working on final design adjustments…

By Julie Braly, Editor