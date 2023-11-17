Denise Deloach Tucker, 68, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2023, with her loving family under the care of Agape Hospice at the Journey Assisted Living. Denise grew up in Groveland, Georgia, but resided in Evans County her adult life where she was a wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker and nurse. She was a member of Rehoboth Baptist Church for over 30 years. Denise loved her family and friends whole-heartedly. Her children and grandchildren were her entire world. She would help anyone in need without hesitation. She was nurturing and compassionate with a heart of gold. She loved to laugh and could find humor in just about any situation. Denise was an excellent cook and would use any occasion to spoil her loved ones with a batch of chewy cake. She enjoyed the beach, working in her yard and tending to animals. Denise was an excellent nurse for nearly 40 years before retiring from the Department of Corrections. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Dorothy Ann Deloach; husband, Junior Tucker; and sister, Lynne Kicklighter. She is survived by her son, Jason (Becky) Tucker; daughter, Jessica (John) Morton; sisters, Ann (Terry) Griffin and Nann (Randy) Waters; brother-in-law, Deron Kicklighter; grandchildren, Will Tucker, John Michael and Jackson Morton; dear friend, Jan Durrence; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 19, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Rehoboth Baptist Church, Claxton, Georgia. Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 19, at 3:00 p.m., at Rehoboth Baptist Church, Claxton, Georgia. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.