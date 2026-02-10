Dennis Loyd Gulledge, Sr., a beloved member of the Ellabell community, passed away on February 5, 2026, at the age of 69. Born on August 27, 1956, in Savannah, Georgia, to Lloyd Hollingsworth Gulledge and Allie Mae Griffin Gulledge. As a skilled trim carpenter, Dennis was known for his craftsmanship and attention to detail. His work was not just a job but a passion that he carried throughout his life. Beyond his professional life, Dennis had a vibrant personality that drew people in. He thoroughly enjoyed connecting with others, often through his CB Radio, where he was affectionately known as ‘DB’. His love of rock& roll music was a testament to the joy he found in life, and it remained an integral part of his identity. Dennis was a proud member of the Ellabell Community for over forty-three years, where he made countless friends and memories. His warm spirit and ability to engage in meaningful conversations left a lasting impact on those around him. Surviving are his sons, Dennis (Ashley) Gulledge, Jr. and Chris (Erin) Gulledge; his daughter, Nora Crites; and his 11 grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Daryl (Pam) Gulledge; his sister, Diana (Earl) Hodges; and several nieces and nephews. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Allie Mae Gulledge. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 11, starting at 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 11, starting at 10: 30 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.