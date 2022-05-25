Denton chosen as new EMA Director

Evans County Board of Commissioners (BOC) formally announced Justin Denton has accepted the position as the county’s new part-time Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director.

The announcement came during a called meeting held Tuesday afternoon, during which County Administrator Casey Burkhalter said Denton was approved for the position by both the State and BOC following a series of interviews.

Mac Edwards has served as EMA Director since August 2018. At the time, Edwards was employed as a deputy and investigator with the Evans County Sheriff’s Office and took on the additional duties. Edwards was elected Sheriff and took office on January 1, 2021 and agreed to also continue serving as EMA Director until a new one could be hired.

To read the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe to the paper, including our e-edition, by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com.