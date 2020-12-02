Deputy cleared in fatal officer-involved shooting

An Evans County sheriff’s deputy, not previously identified, involved in a fatal officer-involved shooting in May, has been cleared of any criminal action, the district attorney has determined.

Hayward Altman, district attorney for the Middle Judicial Circuit, said the actions of the deputy, identified as Ryne Stewart, “were justified” and he “was acting in self-defense.”

Hayward penned a letter…

For the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. All subscriptions include access to our online archives dating back to 1915.

By Julie Braly, Editor