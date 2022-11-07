Derrell Tonn Sutton, 60, passed away November 1. He was a life long resident of Evans County. He graduated from Claxton High School in 1980, and he also graduated from Ogeechee Technical College. He was a faithful member of Claxton First Church and worked at Smith Transitional Center. He had a talent for woodworking and was known as a Jack of all Trades. He appreciated the outdoors including hunting, fishing and camping. He was preceded in death by his father, Derrell Sutton. Surviving are his wife of 23 years, Kathryn Cribbs Sutton of Claxton, Ga.; children, Kayse (Blake) Hodges of Claxton, Ga.; Lauren (Darryl) Perry of Smithsburg, Md.; mother, Sandra Bland Sutton; sister, Semone Sutton; brother, Chestley Sutton; grandchildren, Jake, Sadie and Moriah Perry and McKenzie Hodges. Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 8, 9 – 10 a.m., at Claxton First Church. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 8, 10 a.m., at Claxton First Church with Pastor Mike Lyons officiating. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Claxton First Church, P.O. Box 546, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.