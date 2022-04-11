Destructive Tornado Strikes Bryan County

A tornado touched down in northern Bryan County Tuesday, April 5, 2022, leaving a path of destruction as it ravaged homes, businesses, and governmental buildings. When the storm passed, downed trees, power lines, and an array of debris littered the area.

Numerous videos appeared on social media shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday as people traveling on I-16 witnessed the large tornado travel along Hwy. 280 and cross over the Interstate. Additional videos and photos also appeared as witnesses saw the tornado rip through the town of Pembroke. One death was reported as a result of the tornado.

Members of local and area law enforcement agencies, fire departments, road departments and others promptly responded to Bryan County to assist in search for missing persons, clearing roadways, directing traffic and other duties.

Look for a full story and photographs in the upcoming edition of The Claxton Enterprise.