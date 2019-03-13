Dhiman is new festival Queen – Kassie Todd is Princess

Balpreet Dhiman was crowned 2019 Miss Rattlesnake & Wildlife Queen on stage at the festival Saturday. Balpreet, a senior at Claxton High School, is the daughter of Bhinder and Gurjeet Dhiman.

Balpreet was also named Miss Congeniality and won the interview award.

Kassie Todd was named 2019 Miss Rattlesnake & Wildlife Princess. Kassie, a senior at Claxton High School, is the daughter of Shane and Susan Todd. Kassie was also named Most Photogenic.

The pageant was held Friday night but the new queen was not announced until the crowning. The 2018 Miss Rattlesnake and Wildlife Festival Queen, Emily Griffin, assisted with the crowning of this year’s queen.

For more of this story subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition is also available at any local convenience store.

By Julie Braly, Editor