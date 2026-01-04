Diana Warner Adams of Claxton, 86, completed her earthy journey Christmas morning and is now with her Heavenly Father. She is the wife of Rev. J.L. Adams, D. Min. She was a devout Christian who studied her Bible, Diana was the author of three books revealing her spiritual journey in life. She, along with her husband, served numerous churches in the area who were without full-time leadership. Diana taught Bible Studies often in various churches. She was a spiritual leader. Diana was born in Nova Scotia, Canada, a place she always considered “home,” no matter where life later took her. Throughout her adult years, she embraced many moves and new communities, living in the suburbs of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Everett, Washington; and Claxton, Georgia. Each place added to her story, yet her heart remained deeply connected to her Canadian roots. Faith was central to Diana’s life. She devoted much of her time to Bible study, active involvement in church life, and faithful support of missions, quietly and generously giving of herself and her resources. She was a gifted artist, with a remarkable ability to draw and paint, and her creativity was evident not only in her artwork but also in her garden, which beautifully reflected her love for flowers and birds. Diana also found joy in writing and was especially proud to have several of her works published. Above all, she will be remembered for her generous spirit, faithfully giving to missions and lovingly supporting her family. She was preceded in death by her first husband of 42 years, Russell Leigh Warner; brother, Paul Gilbert Jollymore; sister, Linda Jane Jollymore; and granddaughter, Erin Marie O’Brien. Surviving are her husband, Rev. J.L. Adams, D. Min.; son, Michael Paul Warner and his wife, Kristen Kathryn Warner (Kidwell); daughter, Diana O’Brien and her husband (David, Jr.); two brothers, Allan Garfield Jollymore and Brian Howard Jollymore (Patti); grandchildren, Matthew Warner, Jonathan Warner, James Warner, David O’Brien III, Kathleen O’Brien (Egan), Casey Sames (O’Brien), Matthew Sames, Thomas O’Brien; four great-grandchildren; step-children, Nora Sapp (Earm), Lewey Adams (Joy), Susan Lott (Greg), Rebekah Yawn (Charles); numerous step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Visitation was Friday, January, 2, 10:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services were held Friday, January 2, 11:00 a.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel She will be interred next to her first husband, Russell Warner in Forest Hills Memorial Park, in Reading Pennsylvania. Remembrances may be made to Evans County Gideons, P.O. Box 275, Hagan, Ga. 30429. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.