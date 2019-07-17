Diane Holland retires from ECSS 

Dr. Diane Holland, long-time principal of Claxton Middle School, has retired from the Evans County School System (ECSS).

Following a recent Board of Education meeting, Karen Bland, Executive Director of Human Resources & Student Services for ECSS, gave a heartfelt introduction of Holland with a summary of her 39 years of dedication and service.

By Julie Braly, Editor