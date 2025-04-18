In honor of the beloved sister, wife, mother, nana and friend, Mrs. Dianne Simoes, we decided on a Celebration of Life in lieu of a typical funeral. Anyone who wishes to show their respects, offer condolences or bring food or gifts is more than welcome to join. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle Simoes Surviving are her daughters, Jennifer Lee, and Alison Argo; granddaughter, Samantha Simoes; sister, Reta Bastanzi and Family. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 19, 2025 at Mrs. Dianne’s home from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m.. Remembrances may be sent to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.