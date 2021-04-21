Distracted driving enforcement sweep yields 44 citations, arrest in Evans Co.

Claxton Police Department (CPD) and regional law enforcement officials conducted a distracted driving enforcement operation in the city which yielded 44 citations, a felony warrant served and one arrest.

According to CPD, 40 citations and warnings were written for seatbelt violations during the April 14 operation. One citation was also written for each of the following violations: expired drivers license, suspended license, and tag violation. A felony warrant was served during one of the traffic stops.

…April has been designated ‘Distracted Driving Awareness Month’ and the Georgia’s Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) and its 16 regional traffic enforcement networks have been conducting distracted driving enforcement operations with the goal of saving lives and reducing crashes.

“Across the state, this entire month, we’re out doing distracted driving enforcement,” said Powell Harrelson, GOHS’ Law Enforcement Coordinator for Southeast Georgia. “We are asking local, county, and state agencies to step up enforcement of distracted driving laws…