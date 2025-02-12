Dixie Divas – Tim Flock was a great driver

It was such a sweet moment at the time and thrilling, too. Now, when I think about it, I’m sentimentally sad. I’ve seen Richard Petty a few times lately and I guess that’s what brought back the memory. Petty is one of the great storytellers. So, if he likes you and he’s in the right mood, his stories are funny and delicious. He’s always liked me so if I ask a question about something, he’ll start into his stories. One he told recently was about running the first race ever at Daytona International Speedway. They didn’t have catch fences back then so Richard had a wreck and flew over the wall between the third and fourth turns.