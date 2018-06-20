Dixie Divas: The worth of muddy jeans

Back in the early spring, Tink had spent several days of hard labor cutting up fallen trees and piling limbs into six bunches. Alternate bouts of rain, droughts, and ice have taken their toll on our family of trees. It’s a continuous clean-up on the Rondarosa.

“Before you leave to go on location, you have to burn those piles,” I said. “Otherwise, the seasonal burning ban will happen and we won’t be able to burn until fall.”

He nodded. “I promise.” But then Hollywood interrupted in only the way it can. The WritersGuild was threatening to strike so the studio called Tink with an urgent request.

“We’re trying to get ahead of this possible strike. Could you come two weeks early?”

That’s how I wound up with six big brush piles to burn. Our neighbors, Doug and Jon, came on a Saturday to help me get started. Jon watched the fire on the backside to make sure that the barn and hay wouldn’t grab a cinder and fire away. Doug helped me start the fires in the front pasture then, once under control, he left. For hours, I minded the fires – with a water hose close by –dragging limbs and poking at the stacks. Driving the tractor, I used the bucket to push the limbs together and keep the fires going. I was on and off the tractor, grabbing hot limbs with gloved hands and throwing them into the center of the pile. It was hard, hard work.

When the day ended, I was as tired as I have ever been and absolutely filthy with red Georgia clay and dark gray ash covering me from head to toe. The muddy dirt had infiltrated through my shoes and socks to stain my feet and my face did not have one freckle of clean on it anywhere. Wearily, I sank down on the steps of the back porch and took a photo to send my husband. In a moment, he was calling to video chat.

Ronda Rich, Columnist

