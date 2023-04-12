Domino’s Pizza opening tentatively set for today

There is a new pizza place in town this week, with Domino’s Pizza tentatively scheduled to open on Wednesday, April 12. The opening is set for today, depending on the completion of required inspections. The restaurant is located in the business suite at 706 W. Main St. Ste. G, Claxton. Michael Menard, owner of Vidalia Domino’s is opening the Claxton store as his second location. Robbie Steptoe will be serving as General Manager.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.