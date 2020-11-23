Don Also DeLoach

Mr. Don Alsa DeLoach, 91, of Port Wentworth, passed away on Sunday, November 22 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro. He was born in Bulloch County to the late E.W. and Beatrice Denmark DeLoach. He was a graduate of Nevils High School and served his country in both the U.S. Army and Navy. He retired from American Cyanamid and Kemira. He was a member of the Port Wentworth United Methodist Church, a mason with the Frank F. Baker Masonic Lodge in Garden City and a member of the Port Wentworth Lions Club. He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty DeLoach Rogers; and two brothers, James Mondale DeLoach and John Phyllis DeLoach. Survivors include his wife, Catherine Smith DeLoach; brother, Dean W. DeLoach; daughter, Marilyn Lewis (John); son, Gary DeLoach (Vicki); grandchildren, Troy Yocum, Chad DeLoach, Kirt DeLoach and Caley Copeland; great-grandchildren, Tinsley DeLoach, Brooks DeLoach and Claire Copeland; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24 at the funeral home. The funeral will be held Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. with Rev. Gary Boyles officiating. Burial will follow at Red Hill Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Bulloch County. Rev. Pallbearers will be Eddie DeLoach, Jimmy DeLoach, Barrett Huff, Chris Leahy, Andrew Leahy and Troy (DeLoach) Yocum. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place, including face masks (Chatham County Mandate) and the number of people in the building at any given time. The funeral will be livestreamed via the funeral home Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be given to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, Ga. 30458. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444