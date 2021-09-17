Donald Barrow, 85, passed away September 15 at his home in Evans County. He was a native of Evans County and only left after high school to join the U.S. Army Reserve, which he served in for eight years. He was a graduate of Claxton High School and was a member of the National Rifle Association. He was a member of Emmaus Primitive Baptist Church, but attended Antioch Baptist Church most recently. Donald was preceded in death by his sons, Don Ricky Barrow and Donald Randall Barrow; and a brother, Rawdon Barrow, James Charold. Surviving are one brother, Wayne (Myra) Barrow of Claxton; five grandchildren, Shannon (Carrie) Barrow of Lutz, Fla, Stephanie Bray of Milledgeville, Ga., Christopher (Andrea) Barrow of Tampa, Fla., Cally Williams of Millen and Logan (Kayla) Barrow of Statesboro, Ga.; seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Social distancing will be observed during the service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 21, at 11 a.m., graveside at Emmaus Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Burial will be in Emmaus Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.