Donald Edward Holmes, 97, passed away, Sunday, March 16, 2025 at Oaks of Pooler in Pooler, Georgia. He was a native of New York City and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and worked until he was 80 years old. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Bryan and son, Donald Holmes, Jr. Surviving are his daughters, Maureen Quigley, Joanne Holmes, Thomas Holmes, John (Darlene) Holmes; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; brother, Gerard (Ellie) Holmes; sister, Joan (John) Peter; many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 23, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 24, 1:00 p.m. at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Glennville, Georgia. Burial will be at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.