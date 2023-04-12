Donald G. Sikes, a man of unwavering faith in God, passed away on April 11, 2023, at the age of 75. He was born on February 10, 1948, in Claxton, Ga., to George Franklin Sikes, Jr. and Kathryn (Eason) Sikes. Many of his formative years were spent in the Evans County school system, graduating from Savannah High School. Following graduation, Donald joined the United States Navy. After his service to the country, he moved to Savannah, Ga., where he spent over 30 years of his life before returning to his hometown of Claxton in 2003. While in Savannah, he owned and operated Savannah Outboard Services. His career allowed him to meet people from all walks of life. Whether working or not, Donald was a devout Christian who dedicated his life to sharing the Gospel with others, including his countless customers. He was a faithful member of Islands Christian Church on Whitemarsh Island. His one-on-one ministry style led countless people to Christ, and he always made sure to share the Gospel with anyone who would listen. Donald was known for his generosity and his love for cooking as well as woodworking. However, he was famous for his fried chicken and would cook for anyone and everyone. He often joked that once he had them too full to move and run from him, he would share the love of Jesus with them. His faith was evident in the affection shown by and to his family, and he loved spending time with them every chance he got. Another of his pastimes was that he loved listening to loud music, and everyone could always hear him coming. He was probably the only 70-year-old with a sound system in his truck that would make the town’s teenagers jealous. A life well lived, Donald will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his legacy of faith, love, and dedication to his family will live on. Donald is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jill Poythress; paternal grandparents, Frank and Pearl Sikes; maternal grandparents, A.D., and Margaret Eason. Left to cherish a lifetime of memories is his beloved wife of over 50 years, Lee Sikes of Claxton; son, Tripp (Jamie) Sikes of Savannah; daughter, Christy (Randy) Amburn of Claxton; brother, Gary (Sherry) Sikes of Claxton; sister, Kitty (Shorty) Lewis of Townsville, S.C.; four grandchildren, Courtney (Trey Smith) Amburn, Jennifer Simmons, Caitlyn Amburn, and Charlotte Mathis; several nieces and nephews; numerous other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on May 6, at 2 p.m. at the family’s home in Claxton. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions in Donald’s memory be made to either the Georgia Sheriff’s Youth Home Foundation, 3000 Highway 42 N. McDonough, Ga. 30253, or The Coastal Empire Christian Camp, 996 Hiltonia Creek Rd., Sylvania, Ga. 30467. Glennville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sikes family during this difficult time.