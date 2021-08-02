Donald R. Cowart, age 62, of Brooklet, Ga., passed away at Summerville Medical Center in Summerville, S.C., on Thursday, July 29 after a short illness. The Columbia, S.C. native grew up in Vidalia, Ga. and graduated from Vidalia High School. Donald was a member of Miles Road Baptist Church in Summerville. After serving a 20-year military career in the U.S. Army, he retired as a master sergeant (MSG) combat engineer. He was a Desert Storm veteran and earned many accomplishments in his military career. Donald had been employed since 2004 by General Dynamics in Ladson, S.C., as plant operations manager. Survivors are his wife, Juliann H. Cowart of Brooklet; son, Robbie N. Cowart (Michell) of Frisco, Texas; brother, Dan Cowart (Monica) of Vidalia; mother-in-law, Priscilla Hearn, of Daisy, Ga.; several nieces and nephews and two beloved granddaughters, Alanah and Leila Cowart. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Melba Cowart; sister, Debbie White; and father-in-law, Bill Hearn. Social distancing will be observed during the visitation and chapel service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended. A family funeral service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 3, in the chapel at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in Claxton, with visitation being held from 10 – 11 a.m. Rev. Eric Grissino of Summerville will be presiding. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Brooklet First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 367, Brooklet, Ga. 30415, or online at bookletfbc.com. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.