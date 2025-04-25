Donald R. Dillard, 56, of Claxton, Georgia passed away Sunday, April 20, 2025. He was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina on November 9, 1968. He was preceded in death by his parents – father, Bill Dillard, and mother, Sue Dillard. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Beth Dillard; sons, Alex Dillard (Rae Dillard), Cody Dillard and Brody Dillard; his brother, Rob Dillard (Stephanie); nephews and nieces; and family and friends who will all miss him dearly. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 3, 10:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 3, 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.