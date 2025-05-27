Donna Carol Surrency died of complications from surgery on the morning of April 9, 2025 in the comfort of her home in Jacksonville, Florida. Born in Reidsville, Georgia on January 17, 1945 to William Harry Surrency and Hazel Eugenia Surrency (“Woody” Woodrum), Carol grew up in Claxton, Georgia, attended nursing school at Emory University’s Oxford College and enjoyed a career as a registered nurse that spanned more than 40 years. She practiced nursing in a wide variety of specialties including orthopedic, hyperbaric, hospice, preventative and public health medicine. One of the highlights of her career was volunteering for the U.S. Peace Corps, where she served three years as a community health nurse in Sierra Leone, Haiti and Ecuador. While in the U.S. Peace Corps, Carol developed a passion for photography. She especially enjoyed taking pictures of people, but also liked shooting the shorelines near St. Marys, Georgia and in East Hampton, New York. For much of her adult life, Carol resided in Atlanta, Georgia with her former husband and children’s father, Starling Thomas Sutton. The couple had two children, Donna Elizabeth Sutton, who resides in East Hampton, New York with her husband, Lucas Rodriguez, and Lara Lyn Leifermann, who lives in Jacksonville, Florida. For a time, Carol lived in Washington, D.C., but the residence and community she most cherished was St. Marys, Georgia, where she was a serving member of First Presbyterian Church. Her ashes will be spread there. In addition to her two daughters, Carol is survived by her brother, Terry Surrency, formally of Claxton, Georgia and current resident of Evans, Georgia, with his wife, Betty Surrency; grandchildren, Sydney Elizabeth Leifermann of Washington, D.C., Spenser Ann Leifermann of Atlanta, Georgia, and Isaac Rodriguez of East Hampton, New York; as well as nephews, Jeff Surrency of Appling, Georgia, Griff Surrency of Savannah, Georgia, and Kirk Surrency of Virginia Beach, Virginia. The family suggests donations in Carol’s name to The Foundation of Community Hospice and Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, Fla. 32257.