Dorcas Moore named Georgia DOC’s 2019 Education Teacher of the Year

Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) honored Dorcas Moore of Women’s Probation Detention Center (PDC) located in Claxton, as Education Teacher of the Year at the 15th Annual GDC Awards ceremony, a GDC press release said last week.

“Mrs. Moore cares about her students and is committed to their success inside and outside of the classroom,” said Assistant Commissioner Jay Sanders……..

For the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. All subscriptions include access to our archives dating back to 1915!