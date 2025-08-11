Doris Beasley Strickland, 82, of Metter passed away August 9, 2025 after an extended illness at Camilia Health and Rehab in Claxton. She was born on October 27, 1942 in Tattnall County to Roy and Lougenia Toler Beasley and lived most of her life in Bulloch and Candler counties. She retired from property management with W.T. Lamb Investments, managing multiple properties in Bulloch and Bryan counties. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Burley Beasley and grandchildren, Brandon Strickland and Jaden Grooms. She is survived by sons, Tommy (Pam) Strickland of Glennville, Greg (Tammie) Strickland of Metter, Lonnie (Cathy) Strickland of Statesboro, and Donnie (Denise) Strickland of Claxton; six grandchildren, Heather S. Womack (Justin), Lance Strickland (Rachel), Candice Johnson (Trey), Michelle Williams, Dewaine Strickland and Sarina Brannen; along with 14 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 12,10:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funderal services will be Tuesday, August 12, 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Little Flock Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Collins, Georgia. Remembrances may be made to Little Flock Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, c/o Donny Collins, 592 Josh Hagin Rd., Statesboro, Ga. 30461 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.