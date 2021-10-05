Doris Elizabeth Burke Perry, 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 3, at The Griffin House in Claxton, Georgia. Doris was born in Savannah, Georgia on August 22, 1929. She lived most of her life in Claxton. Doris was a telephone operator for Southern Bell before becoming a mother to her three daughters. She later worked for the City of Claxton serving as City Clerk from 1967-1979. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Claxton. She is preceded in death by her parents, Anne Jordan Burke Downs and William Emile Burke; her step-father, Lionel Forest Downs; her husband, Paul H. Perry; and brothers, Billy Burke and Arthur Downs. Surviving are her daughters, Marsha (Duron) Sapp, Lisa Perry and Paula (Clancy) Garner; four grandchildren, Valerie (Casey) Threatte, Katelyn (Thomas) Satterfield, David (Jennifer) Garner and Nathan Garner; three great- grandchildren, Cash Threatte, Cecelia Threatte and Tatum Satterfield; a sister-in-law, Kathryn Downs; along with several nieces and nephews. Social distancing will be observed during the service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended. Visitation will be held Wednesday October 6, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 6, at 11 a.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Wayne Strickland, David Garner, Nathan Garner, Casey Threatte, Thomas Satterfield and Shelby Griffin. Honorary pallbearers will be the Staff of The Griffin House. Remembrances may be made to The Griffin House, 107 West Liberty Street, Claxton, Georgia 30417; Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978 Claxton, Georgia 30417; or Spay Clax, P.O. Box 44 Hagan, Georgia, 30429. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.