Doris LaEdwin Calhoun was born October 4, 1943 to the late Roy T. Calhoun and Mae Bell Calhoun of Manassas, Ga. On March 20, 2025, after a brief stay at Augusta University Hospital, God called her home to be with her parents; son, Jack LaNorris Calhoun; her sisters, Dorothy McClain, Jerolene Jones and Jimmie Lee Perkins; brother, Lee Roy Calhoun; and her grandsons, Virgil Stephan Moody and Keenan Lavaughn Calhoun. Doris was a loving, devoted mother and grandmother. She received her high school education from the Tattnall County school system. Upon graduation and after the birth her first child, she moved to Boston, MA. She studied secretary and clerical skills and babysat several of the neighbors’ children. After living there for 25 years, she returned to Georgia with three more children in tow. She worked the fields and helped to rear many more kids until her health declined in 2013. She then resided at Camellia Health and Rehabilitation Center in Claxton, Ga., where she enjoyed bingo, puzzle books, visits from family, joking with the staff, and many other social activities until her passing. Doris leaves to cherish her memories her daughters, Valerie Moody (Virgil), LaDetra Calhoun; son, Ivea Calhoun, all of Claxton, Ga.; five grands, Christina Calhoun, Renee Calhoun, Towanda Moody, Dakari Calhoun and Malaika Calhoun, all of Claxton; her sisters, Annie Lee Stovall of Chicago, IL., Nancy Porter of Groveland, Ga., Hazel McNeal, and Loretta Mcfadden (Donald) of Claxton, Ga.; eight great-grands, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins near and far. Doris Calhoun’s public viewing will be held at Harper’s Funeral Home on Saturday, March 29, from 10:00 a.m. – 12 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel.