Doris ‘Lulene’ Haire, 95, passed away September 9, 2023. She was a member of Eason’s Chaple Church and was known to be an excellent cook and for her lovingly baked cakes. Lulene was a wonderful woman that never met a stranger and loved her family immensely. She will be dearly missed by all. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tommy T. and Genie May Rogers; husband of 50 years, Wesley Haire; grandchildren, Seth T. Haire, Kristi H. Cowart and Matt Harvey; daughters, Harriett Sapp and Jean Martin. Surviving are her three sons, Jimmy (Brenda) Haire, Tommy (Sharon) Haire, Wayne (Cathy) Haire; daughter, Elaine (Bob) Akins, all of Claxton, Ga.; sister, Lucille Sapp of Glennville, Ga.; son-in-law, Randall Sapp; 18 grandchildren, 33 great- grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to express special thanks to Briley Haire, Henry Haire, Brenda Haire, Sharon Haire and Ogeechee Area Hospice for their loving care and attention for Mrs. Lulene and family. Visitation will be held Wednesday September 13, 1 – 2 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 13, 2 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Haire Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Wesley Jenkins, Ashley Harvey, Joey Sapp, Adam Martin, Dakota Haire, Noah Haire and Luke Haire. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to Eason Chapel Church, P.O. Box 163, Claxton, Ga. 30417; Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Ga., 30459; or Haire Family Cemetery, c/o Jennifer Brown, 1171 Jimmy Haire Lane, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.