Doris S. Fries Imaging Center dedicated Friday

Evans Memorial Hospital CEO Bill Lee said it was “…a great day for Evans County and the surrounding communities,” as he welcomed well-wishers and officials to the open house and ribbon cutting for the newest addition to healthcare facilities at the local hospital. The Doris S. Fries Imaging Center, constructed at a cost of $1.4 million, was made possible by a donation from Doris Fries, her family, and Claxton Poultry Co.

