Doris S. Fries Imaging Center under construction at EMH

Thanks to the generosity of local resident Doris Fries, the Fries family and Claxton Poultry, Evans Memorial Hospital will soon have a new state-of-the-art imaging center.

The new imaging center will incorporate 6,000 square feet – an entire wing – of existing space which has not been utilized for patient care purposes for over ten years.

….“We are happy to be involved in the new imaging center at Evans Memorial Hospital,” Doris Fries said Monday. “This addition will benefit our hospital as well as the entire community.”

