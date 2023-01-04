Dorothy Burnsed DeLoach, 88, passed away peacefully Monday, January 2 at Evans Memorial Hospital. Dorothy dedicated her life to being a homemaker and graciously became a caregiver for many family members over time. Dorothy appreciated being outdoors, gardening beautiful flowers and tending to her yard. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Goodman and Bonnie Kangeter Burnsed; husband, Floyd DeLoach; daughter, Patricia Lynne Kicklighter; sister, Lillian Burnsed; and son-in-law, Junior Tucker. Surviving are daughters, Denise Tucker, Ann (Terry) Griffin; Nann (Randy) Waters, all of Claxton, Ga.; son-in-law, Deron Kicklighter, of Claxton, Ga.; five grandchildren, Jason (Becky) Tucker, of Glennville, Ga.; Misty Harvey of Claxton, Ga.; Jessica (John) Morton, of Melissa, Texas; Haley (Matt) DeBeltrand, of Claxton, Ga. and Philip (Adriana) Griffin, of Claxton, Ga. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 5, from 10 – 11 a.m. at Rehoboth Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 5, 11 a.m., at Rehoboth Baptist Church with Pastor Gary Few officiating. Burial will be in Groveland Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jason Tucker, Philip Griffin, Matt DeBeltrand, Harley Hendrix, Matthew Boyett and Billy Conley. Remembrances may be made to Groveland Cemetery Fund, c/o Mary Warnell, P.O. Box 337, Pembroke, Ga. 31321. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.