Dorothy Holcomb Hodges of Eatonton, a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully at her residence in Eatonton, Georgia, on November 29, 2025, at the age of 92. Born on March 17, 1933, in Athens, Georgia, Dorothy lived a life marked by dedication and service, most notably spending 31 years in a rewarding career with Claxton Poultry, from which she retired. She was an active member of Eastside Baptist Church from 1965 until 2005, and attended several churches displaying her profound faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Inez England; her husbands, Ray R. Hodges and Bill Holcomb; brothers, Michael, Richard, Donnie, and Robert England, along with her daughter, Carolyn Knight, and grandson, Chris Kennedy. Dorothy’s unwavering spirit and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew her. In her memory, let us celebrate her compassion and the love she so generously shared throughout her life. Dorothy was a nurturing spirit, cherished by her family and friends. She leaves behind her daughter, Lena Kennedy; her son, Orvil (Lynn) Hodges; brother, Rucker England; grandchildren, Trent Hodges, Alessia (Jeffery) Turner, Brandon (Cari Ann) Hodges, Skylar Hodges, Makayla (Jessie) Hardeman, and Victoria Knight; 14 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 3, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Thursday, December 4, 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Burial will be in Anderson Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.