Dorothy L. Driggers, age 76, was born on January 29, 1949, and went home to be with the Lord on January 20, 2026. She lived a life marked by love, faith, and quiet strength. Known affectionately throughout the community as “Aunt Dot, Dot Dot, and even Mama,” she was a cherished presence to generations of children and families. For more than 30 years, she and her mother opened their home and their hearts, caring for countless children and creating a place of safety, comfort, and belonging. Though she never had biological children of her own, she raised many, loving each one as her own and leaving an indelible mark on their lives. Dot attended Claxton High School, graduating in 1967. She was employed at Doris Beauty Salon at the time of a car accident at the age of 19 that left her paralyzed – an event that forever altered her physical life but never diminished her spirit. Despite enduring lifelong health challenges, she met each day with extraordinary grace, resilience, and unwavering positivity. You never heard her complain; instead, she chose to encourage others and focus on the good around her. She was deeply kind and compassionate, expressing her love through warm hugs, special meals or treats, thoughtful gestures, and never forgetting a birthday or holiday. Humble and considerate in all things, she consistently put others before herself. Affectionate by nature, she often ended conversations with her familiar words, “I love you more,” leaving everyone she encountered feeling valued and deeply loved. A devoted member of Bull Creek Baptist Church, Dot’s faith was the cornerstone of her life. Above all else, she was a woman of deep and abiding faith. She trusted fully in Jesus Christ as her Savior and Lord, and that trust shaped how she lived, loved, and served others. Her hope was anchored not in this world, but in the promise of eternal life through him. She spoke often of the Lord’s goodness and credited Him for a life she considered richly blessed. She believed true abundance was found in love, faith, and service to others, and she lived that belief daily. Dot was preceded in death by her parents, Betty and Brownie Driggers; her nephew, Jeremi Bath; and her brother-in-law, Gerry Bath. She is survived by her brother, Edward (Renae) Driggers of Hephzibah; her sister, Marilyn Bath of Claxton; several nieces and nephews; many children that she helped raise; and a host of special friends who were deeply impacted by her love and encouragement. To those who knew her, she was a constant source of encouragement, comfort, and joy – a woman whose life was quietly powerful and generously given. Her legacy lives on in the many lives she nurtured, guided, and loved as her own. Visitation will be held Friday, January 23, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 23, 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Bull Creek Church Cemetery. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.