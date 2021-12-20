Dorothy McCulloch Jackson, age 93, of Barnesville, Ga., passed away Wednesday, December 15. Mrs. Jackson was born in Cleveland, Ohio on August 12, 1928. She worked for The William Carter Company as a shipping clerk. She was very active with her church and loved to bowl. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Ruby Crawley; her first husband, Harry McCulloch; her second husband, Joel Jackson; grandson, Joseph ‘Pete’ Phillips; and sister, Betty Ann Ingram. Survivors include her daughter, Pam McCulloch Phillips (Payne); son, Brandon McCulloch (Vicki); grandchildren, Robert ‘Paul’ Phillips (Melissa), Ben Phillips, Beau Mihalek, Cade Mihalek, Knox Mihalek; sisters, Norma Whittington, Gail Shearouse; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Sunday, Dec. 19, at 3 p.m., in the sanctuary of Milner Baptist Church. Interment was at Milner Baptist Church Cemetery. Conner-Westbury Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Dorothy Jackson by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories.