Downtown Development Authority expands boundaries

Ed Bradley, Chairman of the Claxton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) addressed Claxton City Council Monday night asking the Council to support a DDA expansion. Bradley said the last DDA expansion was made in 2013.

“This expansion will strengthen our DDA,” said Bradley, who noted with the new proposed expansion approximately 50 additional businesses would be included within the DDA area…

To read the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe to the paper, including our e-edition, by calling us at 912-739-2132.