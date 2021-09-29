DPH offers COVID-19 testing at EMH location

Evans Memorial Hospital (EMH) and the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) have partnered together to offer a free COVID testing site at the EMH facility. An appointment is required.

Free testing will be offered to Georgia residents at the site – located in the EMH parking lot located at the intersection of River and Long Streets in Claxton – 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Thursdays until further notice.

Register for a COVID-19 test by calling 1-855-473-4374 or online at https://honumg.info/LTSGA025 .