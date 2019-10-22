Dr. Lindy H. Morgan, 84, passed away peacefully on October 18 at the home of his sister in Statesboro. He was born January 17, 1935, in Candler County, Ga., to Gordon Morgan and Velva Brantley Morgan. Lindy attended Lincoln Chiropractic College in Indianapolis, Indiana, graduating in 1957. He began his practice in Claxton and practiced there until 2019, when his health began to fail. Lindy was a member of Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church, the Claxton Rotary Club and the Claxton Investment Club. He was also a member of the Claxton Jaycees when it was active. Surviving are his children, Jennie Morgan Bone (Jeff) of Macon, Beth Morgan Kennedy of Claxton, and John Lindy Morgan (Julie) of Snellville; his grandchildren, Morgan Raine Foulkes of Milledgeville, Amelia Kate Foulkes of Atlanta, Konner Thomas Kennedy of Claxton and Carsen Renae Kennedy of Statesboro; his beloved sister, Jennie Fay Morgan of Statesboro. Visitation will be held Friday, October 25, from 9-11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 25, at 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel with Eld. Tommy McGee officiating. Burial will be held privately, at a later date. Remembrances may be made to Bay Branch Church, Bay Branch Church Rd., Claxton, Ga. 30417; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Ga. 30458. The family would like to thank Kindred Home Health, the caregivers who stayed with him and looked after him with dedication; and Ogeechee Area Hospice, whose care made a significant difference during the last weeks of his life; and Dr. Jesse Scott for his continued service. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.