Dr. Toney Jordan hired as Asst. Superintendent for Evans Co. Schools

Evans County school system welcomes Dr. Toney Jordan as Assistant Superintendent, of Student Services overseeing human resources, facilities, safety, technology, school nutritional program (SNP), transportation, and athletics. Jordan will begin May 29.

. . . . . “Dr. Jordan brings experience as a charter system school administrator,” said Superintendent Dr. Marty Waters. “He has demonstrated innovation and creativity in his former positions that build connections for high school graduates to college and career. This experience will serve ECSS as he supports school administrators and student services.”

Jordan comes to Evans County School System with 23 years of experience in education, holding the position of Principal at various schools spanning 12 years . . . .

By Julie Braly, Editor