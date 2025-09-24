Driver flees safety checkpoint, facing numerous charges

A Claxton man is facing more than a dozen charges after fleeing a safety checkpoint being conducted by the Georgia State Patrol on Sunbury Road on Monday, Sept. 15.

According to the Evans County Sheriff’s Department, three deputies were assisting the GSP at the checkpoint in the area of Gus Tippins Road. Between 4:00 and 4:30 p.m. a white Mercedes sedan approaching the checkpoint made an abrupt u-turn, almost colliding with other vehicles, and fled the area down Sunbury Road at a high rate of speed.

