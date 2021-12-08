Driver lone occupant of school bus involved in accident

A driver was the lone occupant of an Evans County school bus involved in a single-vehicle accident that occured around 6 p.m. Tuesday night.

According to Evans County Sheriff Office Chief Deputy Chris Moser, no students were on the bus at the time of the accident as the driver had dropped his passengers (junior varsity cheerleaders) off at an event prior to the incident.

The driver reports a car was passing him on a curve and the headlights of an oncoming car obscured his sight and the bus left the roadway, driving into a ditch and striking a tree. The driver sustained minor injuries.