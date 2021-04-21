‘Drug drop box’ available for proper disposal of prescription, over-the-counter medications

Evans County residents now have a place to safely dispose of old, expired or unwanted medications thanks to the Evans County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO).

Last week, as part of Georgia Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention Initiative, ECSO installed a secure metal ‘drug drop box’ in the lobby of the courthouse annex in Claxton.

Sheriff Mac Edwards said the drug drop box is the most effective, efficient, secure, and environmentally friendly way to dispose of your out-of-date or unused prescription and over-the-counter medications.

…When using the drug drop box, medication should be left in its original package or prescription container. You may cross your name and address off the label but do not cover up the name of the medication.

By Julie Braly, Editor