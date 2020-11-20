Drusilla Nagle, 74, passed away November 9. She was born October 20, 1946 to John and Lutie Nagle in Berks Co. Pennsylvania. Drusilla lived mostly in Evans County, Georgia. until she moved to Atlanta for college. She earned her nursing degree from Georgia Baptist College and accepted a school nursing position at Tift College in Macon, Ga., where she furthered her nursing career by completing the Bachelor of Nursing program. As most people know of Drusilla, faith, family, friends and football were her passions in life, especially in her later years. Drusilla never married or had children of her own, but loved her nieces and nephew as her own. Miss Nagle was proceeded in death by her parents, John and Lutie Nagle;and sister Mary Ann Leavell. Surviving are one brother, Charles (Lisa) Nagle of Martinez, Ga.; one brother in law, Ben Leavell of Birmingham Ala.; several nieces and one nephew and numerous great nieces and nephews. Graveside services were held November 14, at 11 a.m. with Chaplin Moses Toole officiating. Burial was in Brewton Cemetery, Hagan, Ga. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.