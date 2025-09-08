Durell Byrd Lynn passed away September 4, 2025 at the age of 86. Durell’s life will be remembered by a steadfast dedication to education and an unwavering commitment to those he taught, coached and served. Durell was born in Tattnall County on November 6, 1938 to Herman and Jewell Byrd Lynn and lived in Tattnall and Evans County most of his life. He graduated from Collins High School in 1956 and subsequently from Georgia Southern College in 1962 with a Bachelor’s degree in education. He furthered his education at Georgia Southern with a Master’s Degree and an Education Specialist in Administration. Durell had a distinguished career of over 60 years of service in education as a teacher, coach, administrator, a consultant for the Georgia Department of Education Student Transportation, and the Chairman of the Board for the Evans County Charter School System. Durell was a member of the First Baptist Church of Claxton where he served as a deacon and a board member for the Claxton Evans County Arts & Cultural Authority. Durell is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Jewell Lynn and brothers, Harvard and Edwin Lynn. Surviving are the mother of his children, Linda Lynn of Claxton; a son, Rex Lynn of Claxton; daughters, Crystal Morales of Richmond Hill and Tara (David) Mincey of Statesboro; six grandchildren, Hunter (Lyndsey) Lynn, Kody (Sara) Morales, Killian Morales, Kinsey Morales, Cole (Caroline) Mincey and Cale Mincey; two great-grandchildren, Remi Grace and Shep Lynn; his “sweetheart”, Kaye Wildes; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation was held Saturday, September 6, from 4-6 p.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in Claxton. Funeral services were Sunday, September 7, at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Claxton. Burial was in Cedar Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Collins. Pallbearers were Durell’s six grandchildren. Honorary pallbearers were former basketball players and fellow coaches. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Claxton Evans County Arts & Cultural Authority, P.O. Box 1, Claxton, Ga. 30417 or Evans County Gideons International, P.O. Box 275, Hagan, Ga. 30429 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.