Durrence chosen as CEO of Evans Region College and Career Academy

Holly Durrence, who currently serves as Claxton High School’s (CHS) graduation coach, has been chosen as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Evans Region College and Career Academy (ERCCA). The selection was approved during the Evans County Board of Education meeting Monday night.

Durrence was unanimously chosen by an interview panel consisting of six ERCCA Board members after the panel interviewed applicants for the CEO position.

…Durrence is a Claxton native and 1993 graduate of CHS…Durrence began her teaching career in Evans County in 1996, where she taught English Language Arts and Social Studies.

By Julie Braly, Editor