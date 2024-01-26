Earl Seloy Bacon was born on November 6, 1936 to the late Georgia and Lorin W. Bacon in Claxton, Georgia. At an early age, Earl joined Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church in Pembroke, Georgia, and he always attended Jerusalem when he returned home. He graduated in 1957 from Evans County High School, home of the Longhorns, in Claxton, Georgia. Earl then moved to New Rochelle, New York, where he was a devoted employee of General Motors in Tarrytown, New York for many years. He retired from General Motors in 1995. Earl married the late Catherine Bryant in 1961. In 1994, he married the love of his life, the late Stella Dalton Bacon. He joined Empire Lodge #216 I.B.P.O.E of the World in 1986. Early was a loyal and faithful member of the lodge, where he held many positions. Earl loved his Elk Daughters of Pyramid Temple #45. He showed his love for his community by hosting Earl’s Annual Cookout for several years, where people attended from North, South, East and West. He was preceded in death by his wives, Catherine Bryant and Stella Bacon; a brother, Willen Lorinza Bacon; a son, Marlon Barnes; and a stepson, Robert L. Dalton, Jr. Earl transitioned from this life on Friday, January 12, 2024, with his two sons by his side. He leaves the following loved ones to cherish his memory, two sons, Barry (Helen) Brewton of Sutherland, Virginia, and Earl Seloy McGhee of New Rochelle, New York; one brother, Ulysses (Tuggie) Bacon of Claxton, Georgia; three step-children, Thomas W. Sims of Newberry, South Carolina, Claudia (Bernard) Benjamin of Lawrenceville, Georgia, and Brenda (Larry) Glover of Columbia, South Carolina; two adopted daughters, Gail Fuller Martin of Charlotte, North Carolina and Kivu Fuller of New Rochelle, New York; 16 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 26, 4-7 p.m., at Harpers Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 27, 11 a.m., at Jerusalem Baptist Church in Pembroke, Ga. Harpers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.