All people die, but not all people truly live. Earl Thomas Hendrix was a man who embraced life to its fullest. He found his paradise on the family farm in Daisy, Georgia, a place he cherished as his slice of heaven on earth, where he always felt closest to God. Earl was born and raised in Manassas, surrounded by a loving family. He was the son of Wilton and Evelyn and shared his childhood with his sister Kathryn and four brothers, Harold (Buddy), Glenn, Charles, and Mike. For the past 66 years, Earl shared his life with his best friend and the love of his life, Gail. Together, they created a home filled with love, laughter, and countless memories in the houses he built, both in Daisy and on the coast in Midway, Georgia. His greatest pride and joy were his daughters, Tina and Tammy. Earl spent many hours driving with them on country back roads, coaching their softball teams, and preparing delicious low country boils for them and their friends at the coast. Other highlights of his life were when his girls married their husbands, bringing even more joy into his world. Tammy and her husband Jim welcomed two grandsons, James and Jacob, while Tina and Jeff had a granddaughter, Abigail, and a grandson, Benjamin. Earl loved watching them enjoy the coast and the farm, boating, fishing and hunting, creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime. Earl had a unique gift for making friends wherever he went; he never met a stranger. He was a jokester and great storyteller. His warm personality and infectious smile drew people in, and he left a lasting impression on everyone he encountered. Earl served six years in the Air National Guard. He was a Sunday school teacher, a logger, worked for 15 years at NCR, and dedicated 20 years to Fort Stewart in the fire towers and housing before retiring. He lived a life filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories. Earl Thomas Hendrix will be profoundly missed but forever remembered in the hearts of those who knew him. A celebration of life ceremony will be held on his birthday, November 9, at Daisy Church. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., and celebration at 11 a.m. Remembrances may be made to Daisy Church, P.O. Box 106, Daisy, Georgia, 30423 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.