Earliest chain Rx presence to close Claxton pharmacy

When it was announced in late 1977 that Claxton Square Shopping Center would be built on its site north of town, Revco Drugs, Inc. became one of four major anchors confirmed for space in the center. With Revco’s commitment (the predecessor of what is now CVS) more than 45 years ago, the operation became the first ‘chain’ pharmacy in Claxton. Based on reliable information, effective May 7 the business that occupies some 8,500 sq. ft. in the shopping center will close its doors.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132. (See full story in the April 30 edition of The Enterprise).